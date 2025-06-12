From Ye to Ye Ye: American rapper Kanye West makes another name change

Rapper Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2018, is now using the name Ye Ye in business filings submitted in California, as per US media reports.

Kanye West is now using the name ‘Ye Ye’ for several of his ventures, such as Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label and Ox Paha Inc. His Chief Financial Officer, Hussain Lalani, referred to him by the updated name when listing West as a ‘manager or member’ in the filings.

However, it remains unclear whether West has personally submitted paperwork to legally change his name to Ye Ye.

According to E! News, West previously said he chose the name Ye because it’s the most frequently used word in the Bible, meaning you. In a 2018 interview with radio host Big Boy, he explained that in biblical terms, ‘ye’ means ‘you.’ He said, So, I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. The name evolved from Kanye, meaning ‘the only one,’ to just Ye—a reflection of all aspects of who we are: the good, the bad, the confusion, everything.

E! News also reported that titled his eighth studio album Ye at the time, saying it represented “more of a reflection of who we are.” He added that he wanted a name that resonated with the energy he was feeling from the universe.

Recently, West announced he was stepping back from his verified X account (formerly Twitter), which has over 33 million followers, noting that the handle still reflects his birth name.

“I’m officially done with the @kanyewest Twitter cause my name is Ye,” he wrote. “Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is,” he added.

West recently drew flak after his wife Bianca Censori wore a see-through outfit at the 67th Grammys, courting controversy with her fashion choice that became a topic for memes on social media in no time.

West has also been embroiled in several controversies, claiming that he's a Nazi in online tirades and selling shirts with swastika prints on them.

Kanye West shares four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.