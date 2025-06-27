BTS member V to appear in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3? Here’s why fans are speculating a cameo

K-pop fans can’t keep calm as speculation about a possible cameo played by BTS member V in the Netflix series Squid Game Season 3 is doing the rounds on the internet.

The final season of the Korean dystopian thriller hit Netflix at 12.30pm on June 27.

The speculation arose after Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, set the internet buzzing about his upcoming project in a recent Weverse live session. After finishing his mandatory service in the South Korean military, V took to Weverse and teased that something “huge” is coming up.

“This is probably… Maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it’ll come out. But it’s not really a big deal. Oh, but to me, it’s actually a huge deal,” he said in the live session.

The singer’s cryptic words led to fans sharing their theories. One of the most prominent ones was about his appearance in Squid Game Season 3.

What cemented this theory is Taehyung appearing as a pink soldier on stage during BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage concert back in 2022.

Sharing a clip featuring V dressed as one of the pink guards from Squid Game and removing the iconic mask on stage, a fan wrote, “If he appears in Squid Game tomorrow... I think everyone will lose their minds.”

“Squid Game Season 3 is going to be released tomorrow!! Even the thought of possibly seeing Taehyung in the series makes me die from verve and excitement. I would say there is a 40% chance that he might be in it,” another fan tweeted.

Adding fuel to the speculation is an interview of Squid Game actors Lee Jung-jae (Player 456) and Wi Ha-joon (Jun-ho) back in January when they were reluctant to reveal V’s involvement in the upcoming instalment. Jung-jae said, “I can’t say anything about that,” while Ha-joon added, “No comment.”

In Season 3, revenge will take centre stage amid unexpected twists during one last attempt by Lee Jung-jae’s Gi-hun to rescue all contestants from the deadly games.