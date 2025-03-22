MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘K.G.F’ star Yash’s next film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ to release in 2026

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film will reportedly feature ‘Fighter’ actor Akshay Oberoi

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.03.25, 06:00 PM
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups release date

Yash in 'Toxic' IMDb

K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming actioner Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, makers KVN Productions announced on Saturday alongside a new poster of the film.

“A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups… Toxic takes over on 19-03-2026,” the production house wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

In the poster, Yash sports a black hat and a long coat.

Earlier, the markers dropped a teaser of the film featuring a heavily bearded Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub. The teaser concludes with a sequence where Yash pours alcohol over a bar dancer.

Billed as a “fairy tale for grown-ups", Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for Moothon and Liar’s Dice. Toxic was announced on December 8, 2023.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film reportedly stars Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

Yash rose to nationwide fame for his portrayal of Rocky in the two-part K.G.F film series, where he played an orphan who becomes a powerful and influential figure in the gold-mining town of Kolar Gold Fields.

