Justin Bieber slams netizens for calling out his past remarks on Hailey Bieber: ‘The audacity’

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber responded to social media comments in a set of cryptic posts, slamming users for their ‘audacity’ in calling out his ‘not-so-humble’ remarks about his wife, Hailey Bieber, in a social media post earlier.

On Tuesday, the 10,000 Hours singer shared a post on Instagram, pointing out the audacity of people on social media, who he alleges are trying to ‘control others’ lives. The artist’s post came weeks after he faced criticism from fans over his ranting about his wife, Hailey Bieber.

“Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else’s kids. Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have... The audacity. That's not your place. God decides what we deserve,” the 31-year-old singer wrote.

In another post, Bieber wrote, “Love is not a duty, it's a delight. Please stop using loyalty to keep people around you out of your own fear. Love over loyalty forever. Mafia Members use loyalty to keep members in the gang. Let’s not perpetuate this manipulative language. Love over loyalty forever.”

In a now-deleted post, Justin Bieber had earlier shared a picture of Hailey on the Vogue Cover. In the caption, Bieber stated, “Yo, this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes, I know, so mean. So baby, U already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover, cuz I was sadly mistaken.”

The caption sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning the singer’s treatment towards his wife.

However, this isn’t the first time the couple’s marital life has been the subject of discussion. Speculation about Justin Bieber’s marriage to Hailey has been ongoing, especially after the couple faced a wave of divorce rumours that left fans concerned.

Earlier this year, Bieber sparked split rumours after he appeared to unfollow Hailey on Instagram. Fans quickly noticed the change, leading to widespread speculation about their marriage. Justin claimed his account had been hacked and re-followed Hailey.

Hailey subtly countered the rumours by sharing a selfie featuring her ‘Mrs. Bieber’ tote bag, which prominently displayed her engagement ring.

Justin and Hailey reportedly started dating in 2016 after the former’s initial breakup with singer Selena Gomez. They tied the knot in 2018 by exchanging vows in a discreet courthouse ceremony in New York.

In August 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber.