Justin Bieber drops new full-length album ‘Swag’ after four-year break

Singer Justin Bieber released his much-anticipated seventh album Swag on Friday, four years after 2021’s Justice.

The album consists of 21 songs which are available to stream on YouTube, Amazon Music and Spotify. In the new album, the 31-year-old artiste has collaborated with a host of rappers, including Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain and Gunna.

Bieber shared a picture of the album’s cover on Instagram on Friday.

Bieber’s first full length album in four years, Swag includes the tracks — Forgiveness, Too Long, Zumba House, Swag, 405, Standing on Business, Sweet Spot, Therapy Session, Dadz Love, Devotion, Glory Voice Memo, Walking Away, Soulful, First Place, Way It Is, Butterflies, Things You Do, Go Baby, Yukon, Daisies and All I Can Take.

Promotional pictures shared by the Canadian singer ahead of the album’s release featured his wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack Blues.

Instagram/@lilbieber

US rapper Big Sean and Australian singer Eddie Benjamin congratulated Bieber on his new release. Fans have also heaped praise on the new music.

“I listened to a few songs on Justin Bieber's new album and I must say he exceeded my expectations,” wrote a social media user on X.

“Thought I’d forever stick to Purpose (2015) as that Bieber album but I was wrong and I’m loving it. #SWAG is undeniably the best thing Justin has shared with us so far,” wrote another fan.

The album drop comes shortly after the singer shared multiple posts on social media, highlighting the intrusion of paparazzi in his personal life.

Bieber also came under fire after he celebrated Hailey's Vogue cover with a social media post detailing an argument between them.