Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on rape, sexual assault charges

Jury selection began Tuesday in incarcerated Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on rape and sexual assault charges, nearly a year after a New York state appeals court overturned the former movie mogul’s 2020 conviction, British news agency Reuters has reported.

Weinstein, 73, faces charges of one rape and two criminal sexual acts in the Manhattan trial, with Superior Court Justice Curtis Farber presiding. The Hollywood producer has pleaded not guilty and continues to deny all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The trial, expected to last about six weeks, got underway with prosecutors and defense attorneys questioning potential jurors from a pool of Manhattan residents. No jurors were selected on the first day. Jury selection will resume Wednesday. A unanimous verdict will be required for a conviction.

Weinstein was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, wearing a blue suit and tie, and was seen smiling as he spoke with his legal team. He is reportedly dealing with multiple health issues.

The retrial follows the April 2024 decision by New York’s highest court to overturn Weinstein’s 2020 conviction, ruling that testimony from women whose allegations were not part of the formal charges had unfairly prejudiced the jury. Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

In addition to the previous charges, Weinstein now faces a new count related to the alleged sexual assault of an unidentified woman in Manhattan in 2006.

During the first trial, prosecutors described Weinstein as a serial predator who used promises of career advancement to lure women into private meetings, where he then assaulted them.

Weinstein remains in custody in New York, even though he was separately convicted of rape in California and sentenced to 16 years in prison there. He has not yet begun serving that sentence.

Weinstein’s 2020 conviction was seen as a landmark in the #MeToo movement, which led to a wave of allegations against powerful men in entertainment, politics, and other industries. More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations, claiming any sexual activity was consensual.

Weinstein’s company, The Weinstein Co., filed for bankruptcy in 2018 amid the fallout from the scandal.