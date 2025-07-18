MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ starring Scarlett Johansson breaches Rs 100-crore mark in India

While James Gunn’s Superman starring David Corenswet has raked in Rs 35.35 crore nett in India since its release, Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik has earned Rs 21.20 crore nett in India since July 11

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.07.25, 03:18 PM
A poster of ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

A poster of ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ Instagram

Gareth Edwards’s Jurassic World: Rebirth has earned more than Rs 100 crore gross in India since its July 4 release, the makers said in a statement on Friday.

The sci-fi movie on dinosaurs, starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, earned Rs 9.25 crore nett in India on Day 1, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The film’s nett collection in India stands at Rs 80.01 crore at the end of 14 days in theatres, as per Scanilk. Jurassic World: Rebirth’s global earning stands at USD 548.76 million.

Meanwhile, James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, has raked in Rs 35.35 crore nett in India since its July 11 release, as per a report by Sacnilk.

The superhero fantasy movie, also starring Rachel Brosnahan, traces the journey of Clark Kent as he struggles to balance his Kryptonian roots with his life on Earth. Additionally, the Superman cast features Nicholas Hoult as Kent’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

Internationally, Superman has minted USD 270 million since its release, as per media reports.

Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik, which hit theatres on the same day as Superman, has so far earned Rs 21.20 crore nett in India.

Directed by Pulkit, the action thriller marks Rajkummar Rao’s first gangster film. Maalik also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar in key roles.

Anurag Basu’s latest directorial venture Metro… In Dino raked in Rs 44 crore nett domestically at the end of two weeks in theatres. Released on July 4, the romantic musical boasts an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

