'Loveyapa' trailer: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor swap phones in a Gen Z love story

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s on-screen relationship takes a turn for the worse when the latter’s father asks them to exchange their phones to test the strength of their bond in the trailer of Loveyapa, dropped by the makers on Friday.

The two-minute-47-second-long trailer shows Junaid’s Gaurav and Khushi’s Baani navigating the complexities of modern love. It begins with a playful scene showing the couple talking to each other on the phone. In the next scene, we are introduced to Khushi’s on-screen father, played by Ashutosh Rana, who poses a challenge to their seemingly perfect relationship by asking them to exchange their phones for a day to prove their love for each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

The swapping of phones unravels secrets, which trigger insecurities, misunderstandings and confusion. As shocking text messages and past relationships come to light, the couple’s bond is put to test.

Loveyapa is helmed by Advait Chandan, known for films such as Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, the upcoming film, slated to release on February 7, is presented by Zee Studios

While Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 Netflix film The Archies, Junaid started out in the film industry with this year's Maharaj alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.