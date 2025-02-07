Juhi Chawla meets former co-stars Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan; fans wish to see the trio together in a film

Actress Juhi Chawla reunited with her former co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan at the screening of the latter’s son Junaid Khan’s debut film Loveyapa, held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sharing glimpses from the event on Instagram, Juhi wrote, “SO HAPPY to meet Shah Rukh and Aamir together. It is a rare and precious moment. The two heroes whom I worked with extensively, laughed and cried with on so many sets, so many super fun films, so many crazy memories.”

In the video, Juhi can be seen posing for pictures with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Ira and Junaid. The 57-year-old actress went for a minimalist look in a pink kurti paired with off-white palazzos.

Reflecting on her long association with Aamir’s family, Juhi said, “And then to be coming to Junaid’s film screening, I had first seen him as a baby!!! How the years have flown … He is SUCH a wonderful down -to -earth boy , God Bless him. Wish him Great success with Loveyappa. #loveyapa.”

The post quickly sparked reactions from fans. “And now directors should know whom to cast as the heroine if Aamir and Shah Rukh are cast together,” wrote one social media user, while another commented, “All favs together.”

Juhi starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in films like Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Duplicate. Aamir, on the other hand, starred opposite Juhi in Andaz Apna Apna, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Ishq.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today.

Loveyapa marks the big screen debut for Khushi and Junaid, although both of them have been part of OTT films in the past. While Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 Netflix film The Archies, Junaid started out in the film industry with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s 2024 Netflix film Maharaj alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, Zee Studios-presented Loveyapa is currently running in cinemas.

Juhi Chawla was last seen in the 2023 Netflix comedy drama Friday Night Plan, alongside Babil Khan.