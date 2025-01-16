Jr NTR, Pooja Bhatt react to attack on Saif Ali Khan: ‘The city never felt so unsafe’

Actor Jr NTR and film producer Pooja Bhatt have reacted to the January 16 attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence, pointing at the alleged lack of law and order in Mumbai.

Saif, 54, was stabbed six times with a knife at his Bandra residence during an attempted burglary in the early hours of Thursday.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health,” Jr NTR wrote on X. The actor and Saif recently shared screen space in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.

Sharing a news article about the incident on X, Pooja wrote, “Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more police presence in Bandra. The city, especially the queen of the suburbs, has never felt so unsafe before.”

The 52-year-old actress, who last appeared in Prime Video’s Big Girls Don’t Cry, emphasised that the police are responsible for creating an environment that deters criminal activity.

Actor-politician Chiranjeevi Konidela expressed shock over the incident. “Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery,” wrote the 69-year-old Telugu superstar on X.

Saif’s Agent Vinod co-star Adil Hussain said that the “horrible” incident “shocked” and “saddened” him. “I just read that he is out of Danger after his Surgery. My thoughts and Prayers are with him and his Family,” he added.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also took to X to wish Saif a speedy recovery. "My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed !! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon,” wrote the Bypass Road actor.

As per media reports, an intruder attacked Saif with a knife at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday. The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital around 3.30am.

"Saif has six stab wounds, and two are deep. One of these is close to the spine. He is being operated on by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," Dr Uttamani of the medical facility said in a statement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team has also issued a statement, which reads, “There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif sustained an injury to his arm, for which he is in the hospital undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine.”

On the work front, Saif has Robbie Grewal’s upcoming thriller Jewel Thief in the pipeline.