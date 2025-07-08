Jr NTR completes shooting for Ayan Mukherji’s action-thriller ‘War 2’

Jr NTR has completed shooting for his upcoming action-thriller War 2, also starring Hrithik Roshan, he announced on Monday.

Sharing the news with fans on his Instagram story, NTR wrote, “And that’s wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing his experience of working with his co-star Hrithik, NTR added, “It’s always a blast being on set with @hrithikroshan Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the upcoming action thriller is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Calling Ayan “amazing”, NTR further added, “He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience.”

“A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can’t wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14,” NTR signed off.

War 2 also stars Kiara Advani in a key role. The sequel will continue the story of Hrithik’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

Yash Raj Films also has Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan and Alpha in the pipeline.

Earlier, several photos and videos from the War 2 sets went viral on social media. In the viral videos, Hrithik was seen shooting in Italy.

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter (2024). The 51-year-old actor is set to debut as a director with Krrish 4.

Jr NTR last starred in Devara: Part 1 (2024), co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. He has the film Dragon in the pipeline.