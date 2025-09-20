Jon Stewart spoofs state-controlled TV on ‘The Daily Show’ after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show on Thursday night for a special appearance, lampooning state-controlled television in a response to ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel.

Stewart, who normally hosts Comedy Central’s political satire show only on Mondays, introduced himself as “your patriotically obedient host” and the programme as “all new, government-approved Daily Show”.

The set was redecorated with gold flourishes, a throwback to the Trump-era White House, and Stewart referred to the president as “our dear father”.

“From Comedy Central. It’s the all-new government-approved ‘The Daily Show’ with your patriotically obedient host, Jon Stewart,” an announcer introduced, as Stewart appeared in a dark suit and red tie, mirroring Donald Trump’s trademark look.

“We have another fun, hilarious, administration-compliant show,” Stewart said.

He mocked New York City as “a real s–thole, the crime-ridden cesspool that is New York City,” before adding, “Someone’s National Guard should invade this place, am I right?”

“If you felt a little off these past couple of days, it’s probably because our great father has not been home, for father has been gracing England with his legendary warmth and radiance,” Stewart continued, referencing Trump’s state visit to the UK.

The president returned to Washington Thursday night.

“There’s something called a talent-o-meter,” the 62-year-old comedian continued. “It is a completely scientific instrument that is kept on the president’s desk, and it tells the president when a performer’s TQ — talent quotient — measured mostly by niceness to the president, goes below a certain level, at which point the [Federal Communications Commission] must be notified to threaten the acquisition prospects for billion-dollar mergers of network affiliates.”

The Daily Show’s correspondents later joined in, dressed in Trump-style suits, performing a musical number praising the former president’s “appearance and accomplishments”.

The episode closed with Stewart interviewing Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, author of How to Stand Up to a Dictator.

Trump has not responded to the segment yet.