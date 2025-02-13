MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 13 February 2025

John Lithgow likely to play Professor Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series

Lithgow was recently seen in ‘Conclave’, the papal election thriller that has received eight nods at the 2025 Oscars

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.02.25, 12:19 PM
John Lithgow

John Lithgow Instagram

Six-time Emmy winner John Lithgow is likely to play Professor Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter series, American news portal Deadline reported on Wednesday.

A powerful wizard, Dumbledore serves as the headmaster of Hogwarts wizarding school. He also leads the Order of the Phoenix in its fight against the Dark wizard Lord Voldemort.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the original Harry Potter film series, the character was played by the late actor Richard Harris and Michael Gambon.

The upcoming series is set to be filmed at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, where the movies were shot. It is expected to premiere on HBO in late 2026 or early 2027.

The Harry Potter series, designed to run over a decade, comes from writer/showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director/executive producer Mark Mylod. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, called the upcoming show a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s novels at the time of the original announcement in 2021.

The Harry Potter series will not show the return of the original trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ronald Weasley in the movie series. However, HBO has not yet revealed any details about the new cast.

Lithgow was recently seen in Conclave, the papal election thriller that has received eight nods at the 2025 Oscars.

RELATED TOPICS

John Lithgow Harry Potter Series HBO
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Deliberate contempt of Constitution: Cong slams Manipur Governor, says Article 174 violated

'Breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state and the agony of the people of Manipur continues as they still await a visit by the PM who goes everywhere but Manipur'
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Conversation went very well. Zelensky is like President Putin, he wants to make peace

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT