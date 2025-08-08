‘Completely changed the course of my life’: John Cena on getting a hair transplant

American actor-wrestler John Cena has said that he got a hair transplant last November, admitting that the transformation completely changed the course of his life.

During a recent interview with US-based news portal People, the 48-year-old Hollywood star opened up about aging. “Age plays a factor... I saw (the audience holding) signs that said ‘The bald John Cena’. They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November... It completely changed the course of my life,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cena admitted that procedures like hair transplants are often shrouded in stigma even though balding is a very common problem among men. “I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness,” Cena added.

“If somebody’s going to sweat me for that, I don’t think there’s any shame in that,” he said.

Cena made his film debut with The Marine in 2006. He made a comeback to acting with comedic roles in 2015 with films like Trainwreck, Sisters and Daddy’s Home. He also earned plaudits for his roles in the Transformers and Fast & Furious franchises. He then played Peacemaker, an egotistical vigilante in 2021’s Suicide Squad. His role was expanded into an acclaimed HBO Max series a year later. Cena is set to reprise his role in Season 2 of the series, set to premiere on HBO Max on August 21.

With his 17th WWE World Championship in April, Cena became the most decorated professional wrestler of all time.