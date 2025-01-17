John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ to release in theatres in March

Bollywood star John Abraham's "The Diplomat" will make its debut in theatres on March 7, the makers announced on Friday.

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is inspired by a true story that shook the nation, promising a "gripping tale of power, patriotism".

"When diplomacy becomes the only weapon, one man takes on the impossible. This March 7th, discover a story that defied all odds, only in theatres near you," producer Bhushan Kumar's banner T-Series posted on Instagram along with a poster of the movie.

The movie, written by Ritesh Shah, will feature Abraham in the role of a high-ranking government official.

The film is produced by Kumar and Krishan Kumar through T-Series.

John Abraham has also produced the project through JA Entertainment along with Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

