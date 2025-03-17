John Abraham-starrer ‘The Diplomat’ earns over Rs 13 crore in India on opening weekend

John Abraham’s latest political thriller The Diplomat maintained a steady pace at the box office on its first Sunday, earning Rs 4.65 crore nett on Day 3 in India, according to latest trade reports.

On its first two days, the film minted Rs 8.65 crore nett at the domestic box office. By the end of its opening weekend, The Diplomat had collected Rs 13.30 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Revathy. The story follows Indian diplomat J.P. Singh (Abraham), stationed at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan. Tensions rise when a woman named Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb) seeks refuge at the embassy. The film was released theatrically on Holi, March 14.

The Diplomat continues to face tough competition from Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava, which earned Rs 8 crore nett on its fifth Sunday in the theatres. The film’s domestic collection stands at Rs 562.65 crore nett after 31 days in theatres.

Chhaava has crossed the lifetime collection of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, which amassed Rs 553.87 crore nett during its theatrical run across five languages.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta in key roles. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film’s music is composed by A.R. Rahman.