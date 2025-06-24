MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
John Abraham to reunite with Abhishek Sharma for superhero film ‘Munkeeman’

Backed by producer Mahaveer Jain, the movie marks their first collaboration since 2018’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

PTI Published 24.06.25, 07:29 PM
John Abraham

John Abraham File Picture

Actor John Abraham is set to reunite with filmmaker Abhishek Sharma for an upcoming superhero film, titled "Munkeeman".

Backed by producer Mahaveer Jain, the movie marks their first collaboration since the critically-acclaimed "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran" in 2018.

"Munkeeman" is billed as a "high-octane, genre-bending" film that promises to bring a fresh take on the superhero genre in Indian cinema, a press release said.

The film is slated to go on floors in early 2026.

Further details of the project have been kept under wraps.

Abraham, who was most recently seen in "The Diplomat", is currently filming Rohit Shetty’s upcoming biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.

His next release is action thriller "Tehran", co-starring former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

