'Current situation in film industry is a confused pipeline of possibilities': Channing Tatum

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum, known for his work in projects such as "Fly Me to the Moon", "21 Jump Street", and "Coach Carter", says the current situation of the industry is "a confused pipeline of possibilities" due to streaming platforms.

Tatum, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "Roofman", spoke at the chat show "Hot Ones". According to the actor, some individuals in the industry get "incentivized" to appear in subpar productions.

The "Fly Me to the Moon" actor said, "I think, now, when you get asked to do a movie, or you’re trying to get a movie made, it’s a very confused pipeline of possibilities." He added, "It really feels like, at times, that you’re incentivized to make bad things to get paid, rather than make something really, really good, for the fucking people that actually get to see these things and (for the type of) people that I want to see these movies, the person that I was when I was a kid. And I want good movies." Tatum concluded, "I’m like, ‘Man, I want to give my money to the good movies.’ It’s such an upside-down moment, but I do believe that the disruption is going to lead to something good. I do believe that. I do believe the streamers came in for a reason, and it had to change. It had to morph." Also starring Kirsten Dunst, "Roofman" is directed by Derek Cianfrance. It is set to release in theatres on October 17.

