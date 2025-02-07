MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘The Diplomat’ teaser: John Abraham plays Indian envoy posted in Pakistan

Also starring Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi, the Shivam Nair directorial is set to hit theatres on March 7

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.02.25, 03:14 PM
John Abraham in ‘The Diplomat’

John Abraham in ‘The Diplomat’ YouTube

Actor John Abraham plays an Indian diplomat posted in Pakistan in Shivam Nair’s upcoming political action thriller The Diplomat, a teaser for which was dropped by production house T-Series on Friday.

The 57-second-long video opens with a girl named Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb) approaching John’s diplomat for help. The girl claims to be an Indian. John offers her water and warns her not to hide anything if she does not want her repatriation to be difficult. The following scenes highlight John’s farsightedness. He is also shot at during a car chase.

Set to hit theatres on March 7, The Diplomat also stars Revathy, Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

The movie, written by Ritesh Shah, is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar through T-Series. John Abraham has also produced the project through JA Entertainment along with Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

While John was recently seen in the 2024 action thriller Vedaa, Sadia last appeared in the 2022 comedy drama Raksha Bandhan.

The Diplomat John Abraham
