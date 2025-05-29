‘The Morning Show’ to return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ this September

The Morning Show will be back on air this fall. Apple TV+ Wednesday announced that the Emmy-winning drama series will return for its fourth season on September 17. The streamer also dropped first-look photos from the upcoming instalment, teasing what’s to come.

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show explores the high-stakes world behind the scenes of a fictional morning news programme. With a sharp lens on media, the show deals with the newsroom power dynamics and evolving social narratives in America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set nearly two years after the events of Season 3, the new season opens in spring 2024, a time of transition for the UBA network. “The UBA and NBN merger is complete,” an official synopsis reveals, and the newsroom must now “grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and elusive nature of truth in a polarised America.”

“In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real,” the synopsis adds.

Alongside Aniston and Witherspoon, Season 4 brings back Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Jon Hamm.

Charlotte Stoudt returns as showrunner and executive producer, with Mimi Leder continuing her role as director and executive producer.