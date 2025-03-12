Jeetu and Ditipriya star in a romantic drama with a twist

The new show Chirodini Tumi Je Amar is an unconventional love story of two people overcoming class and age differences for an extraordinary journey. Produced by SVF, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar delves into the tale of Aarjo (played by Jeetu Kamal), a wealthy businessman known for his power, charm and intelligence, and Aparna (portrayed by Ditipriya Roy), a young woman whose aim is to give her middle-class parents a comfortable life. The show then dives deep into how the protagonists fight obstacles to bridge the gap between them and come together in this saga of love.

“We are excited to present Chirodini Tumi Je Amar to our viewers, marking the highly anticipated comeback of Ditipriya, who is returning to television. This show brings together romance, mystery, and drama in a way that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The story is not just about love but also about finding one’s identity in the midst of deep-rooted secrets. We believe that the show will strike a chord with the viewers, particularly with its emotional depth and Jeetu Kamal and Ditipriya’s powerful performance that adds an extra layer of intrigue,” said Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer — east, north, and premium cluster, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

“Chirodini Tumi Je Amar is a captivating tale that explores the complexities of love, intertwined with the lingering shadows of the past. At its core, it tells the story of an unconventional romance, where two people defy societal barriers of class and age to embark on a remarkable journey together. The undeniable chemistry between Jeetu Kamal and Ditipriya Roy is sure to captivate audiences. This love story transcends time and confronts long-buried truths. Viewers should prepare themselves for unexpected twists and turns," said Navnita Chakraborty, business head, Zee Bangla and chief content officer, Zee TV. Chirodini Tumi Je Amar airs every day at 6.30pm on Zee Bangla.