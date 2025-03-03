Jeet, Prosenjit-starrer 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' to premiere on March 20

"Khakee: The Bengal Chapter", fronted by Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, is set to premiere on Netflix on March 20, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, known for "Baby", "Aiyaary", "Special 26", "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Sikandar Ka Muqaddar", the upcoming series is the follow-up to the filmmaker's 2022 show "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter".

According to a press release, "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" is "set in the early 2000s, in a city dominated by power-hungry gangsters and politicians where the law is often struggled to maintain a balance".

It also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Saswata Chatterjee.

Netflix India shared the premiere date of the series on Instagram.

"Boss aur Bumba Da ki dahaad sunne ke liye hojaiye taiyyaar. Watch 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', out 20 March, only on Netflix," read the caption, referring to Jeet and Prosenjit's nicknames, respectively.

Jeet, who is making his Netflix debut with the series, said he is proud to be a part of a project that "showcases authentic and nuanced storytelling to a global audience." "This project challenged me in new ways, allowing me to grow as an actor, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it. Hopefully, this series will spark relevant conversations that leave a lasting impression," he said in a statement.

"'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' delves into power struggles, intense action, and unexpected plot twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. We poured our hearts into bringing this narrative to life, and I hope audiences everywhere find themselves as captivated by it as we were during its creation," added Prosenjit.

Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das round out the cast of the series.

"Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" is produced by Friday Storytellers.

