Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti accuses actor of emotional and financial abandonment amid ongoing divorce battle

Ponniyin Selvan star Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife Aarti Ravi on Saturday accused the actor of emotional abandonment and financial neglect amid the ongoing divorce proceedings between the couple.

“For months, the weight of their world has rested on my shoulders alone. Every book, every meal, every quiet tear at night-held, healed, and carried by me. Not a whisper of emotional or financial support has followed from the one who once called them his pride,” wrote Aarti, daughter of well-known television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar.

She further claimed that she and her children are now facing eviction from their home on the bank’s orders, allegedly initiated by Ravi Mohan. “And now, we face home eviction — from the bank, on the instructions of the man who once built that very home with me. I am accused of being a gold digger. If that were ever true, I would've protected my personal interests long ago. But I chose love over calculation. Trust over transaction. And this is where it has brought me,” reads Aarti’s Instagram post.

Aarti stated that she was not writing the post as an embittered wife, but as a mother whose sole focus is the well-being of her sons, aged 10 and 14. “I speak today not as a wife. Not even as a woman wronged. I speak as a mother, whose sole focus is the well-being of her children. And if I do not rise now, I will fail them forever,” she wrote in her note.

Aarti also said that she had chosen to remain silent for a year, prioritising peace for her sons over personal vindication. “My children are 10 and 14. They deserve security, not shock. Stability, not silence. They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them—these are not just oversights. They are wounds,” she continued.

Aarti also requested the media to refrain from calling her Ravi Mohan’s ex-wife, stating that the divorce is not yet legally finalised. “I remain Aarti Ravi until both I and the law decide otherwise… To the respected media: kindly refrain from calling me an ex-wife until the legal process concludes...I stand tall, because I must. For the two boys who still call you Appa,” she concluded.

Aarti’s post came just hours after Ravi Mohan was seen at a wedding in Chennai with his rumoured partner, singer and therapist Kenishaa Francis. Videos of their appearance quickly went viral on social media.

Ravi Mohan announced his separation from wife Aarti Ravi in September last year, after 15 years of marriage. Shortly after this announcement, Aarti took to Instagram to share that the decision was taken by the actor without her knowledge or consent.

“I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves,” she wrote on the social media platform. Ravi Mohan and Aarti had tied the knot in 2009. They have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.