Shah Rukh Khan says he'll be happy if his kids get even 50 per cent of love he received

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said he will be happy if people shower his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana with even 50 per cent of the love that the actor has received over the years.

Announcing Aryan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood at the Next on Netflix event held in Mumbai on Monday, the Jawan star made a heartfelt request to fans, asking them to extend their love and support to his children who are embarking on their careers in the film industry.

“My only prayer is that my son, who is stepping into the world of directing and my daughter, who is trying to become an actress, get 50 per cent of the love that I have received from people,” the 59-year-old actor said at the event.

Following the event, Shah Rukh dropped the teaser on social media. The video offers a glimpse into Aryan’s behind-the-camera role, capturing his dynamic with Shah Rukh as he directs his father on set.

Co-written by Aryan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set against the backdrop of the film industry, as per PTI. It is described as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.

Blending a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour, the show features “blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema,” according to Netflix.

This marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, following films like Darlings, Bhakshak, and Class of ’83, as well as shows such as Betaal and Bard of Blood.

Before Aryan, his sister Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix’s 2023 film The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar.