'Janaki vs State of Kerala' receives censor board approval, to release this week

The makers of 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' (JSK), starring Union Minister Suresh Gopi, informed the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that the film received the censor board approval on July 11 and will be released this week.

In view of the submission, Justice N Nagaresh observed that the primary grievance of the petitioner -- the film's production company -- stands redressed and disposed of its plea.

The court also declared that, given the peculiar circumstances in which a revised version of the movie was granted a censor board certificate, use of materials or the teaser of the film with its earlier name shall not legally adversely affect the petitioner.

"No claim in that respect will lie against the petitioner," it said.

The movie received the censor board nod after its makers -- Cosmos Entertainments -- slightly modified the title as ‘JSK Janaki V. v/s State of Kerala’ and the word/sound 'Janaki' in certain portions of the film, as pointed out by the CBFC, were muted or substituted.

The modifications were suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On July 9, the filmmakers had expressed difficulty in rebranding the film so close to release, but had agreed to the changes after the board maintained its firm position on the title.

The film, directed by Pravin Narayanan and also starring Anupama Parameswaran, portrays a woman's legal struggle for justice after assault.

The production company, Cosmos Entertainments, approached the court after delays in certification impacted the film's release schedule.

