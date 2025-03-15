‘Freakier Friday’ teaser: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan swap bodies once again after 22 years

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan swap bodies once again after 22 years in the teaser of Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 comedy, dropped by Disney on Friday.

The one-minute-44-second-long teaser picks up after several years since Curtis’ Tess and Lohan’s Anna swapped bodies. Now, Anna has a daughter of her own as well as a soon-to-be step-daughter. When the two families come together, the four of them wake up one day to find out that they have swapped bodies with each other.

Besides Curtis and Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao are returning to the cast.

The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto, Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons and Julia Butters are among the new cast members in this instalment.

The original Freaky Friday film follows the story of a mother-daughter duo — Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) — whose bodies get swapped after receiving cryptic fortunes at a Chinese restaurant. Being polar opposites of each other, the duo learns valuable lessons along the way while finding a way to reverse the switch.

Disney released Freaky Friday in 2003, which amassed USD 160 million at the global box office.

Canadian filmmaker Nisha Ganatra has directed the Freaky Friday sequel. Andrew Gunn, who produced the first movie, is producing the sequel alongside former Disney executive Kristin Burr. The sequel is adapted from a script by Dollface creator Jordan Weiss.

Freakier Friday is set to hit theatres this year on August 8.