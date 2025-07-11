‘Gunn has done it’: David Corenswet-starrer new ‘Superman’ opens to rave reactions

James Gunn’s all-new Superman film, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, received rave reviews from fans upon its release in India on Friday, with many calling it a fresh beginning for the DC extended universe.

“I loved #Superman. Sure the plot was a little thick and a lot was going on at times. But the vibe of the movie, the colours, the themes, the characters all felt so, so Superman. It was campy, yet heartfelt. I want to go see it again,” wrote an X user.

According to a fan, the movie exceeded all expectations and left them feeling proud to be a DC supporter. “Gunn has done it. Truly a wonderful start to the new DCU. “#Superman is everything I personally hoped for. An astounding performance.”

Gunn’s latest release, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in DCU’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Before Corenswet, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill portrayed the superhero on the big screen.

The nostalgia was real during the Smallville (the childhood hometown of Superman) scene, said a fan. “I definitely teared up during the Smallville portion of the movie. #Superman,” he wrote on X.

The name Smallville first appeared in Superboy #2 in May 1949. For many years, the town's location was not clearly identified, but it was officially placed in Kansas with the release of Superman: The Movie in 1978.

“Loved #Superman. Immediately want to see it again. #Mrterrific stole the show,” said a fan on X.

Calling the movie amazing, another X user shared, “James Gunn cooked here and I can’t wait for the future of the DCU.”

Another fan on X praised David Corenswet’s performance in Superman, saying he “did a good job”, but still called Christopher Reeve “the greatest Superman.”

The scene where Superman fights Darkseid and unleashes his full power was called the best moment of the film by another fan on X.

Known for directing the Guardian of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad (2021) and the original Max series Peacemaker (2022), Gunn has also written the screenplay for Superman, currently running in cinemas.