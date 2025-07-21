James Gunn shares behind-the-scenes look as ‘Superman’ soars at the box office

James Gunn, the director of Superman and co-head of DC Studios, took to social media on Sunday to share a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s production, even as the superhero movie continued its strong run at the global box office.

“On the stage at Trilith shooting the barrel roll through the mountains. All the plates were shot previously in Svalbard. 7.26.24,” Gunn posted on X, alongside a clip from the sound stage at Trilith Studios in Georgia, where the high-intensity mountain sequence was filmed.

The director’s post comes at a time when Superman is giving DC a much-needed success at the box office. Fronted by David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, Superman brought in USD 57.2 million in its second weekend in North America, taking its 10-day clume to USD 235 million.

Internationally, Superman has earned USD 171.8 million so far, taking its global total to USD 406.8 million through Sunday.

That puts it ahead of the full theatrical run of Thunderbolts, one of Marvel Studios’ releases from earlier this year, which earned USD 383 million worldwide. The film is also within striking distance of overtaking Captain America: Brave New World (USD 415 million globally).

In India, Superman has collected Rs 43.75 crore nett in 10 days. This includes Rs 31.28 crore nett in English version, Rs 9.1 crore nett in Hindi version, and Rs 3.77 crore nett from the Tamil and Telugu versions.

The film stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The supporting cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.