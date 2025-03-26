‘Jailer’ song ‘Hukum’ a tribute to cricketer M.S. Dhoni, says Anirudh Ravichander

Singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander’s song Hukum from the 2023 film Jailer was not only dedicated to superstar Rajinikanth but also to Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni, he revealed recently in a video shared by the official Instagram page of IPL.

Anirudh performed at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 23 ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Expressing his admiration for Dhoni, Anirudh said, “He is like a son of Chennai now. I have been a MS fan since the time he even started.”

“When we made the Hukum song for the film Jailer, what I told the lyricist was obviously the song was for Rajini sir, at the same time it should be a song which also caters to MS. When MS enters the stadium, this song should play,” the 34-year-old singer added.

Videos of Anirudh’s high-energy performance of Badass, Hukum and Arabic Kuthu quickly went viral on X, setting the stage on fire and building immense excitement ahead of the CSK vs MI clash. His electrifying set had the crowd pumped up, creating a dynamic atmosphere.

CSK won by four wickets, emerging as the winner against MI on Sunday.

Despite his five-year absence from international cricket, Dhoni continues to play in the IPL and represent Chennai Super Kings. The team used the retention clause during the IPL mega-auction to secure him for the 2025 season as an uncapped player.

“One message for all the CSK fans for IPL 18, get the fireworks done,” Anirudh signed off.

Anirudh recently served as the music composer for AR Murugadoss’ upcoming film Madharasi starring Sivakarthikeyan.

IPL 2025, which began on March 22, will conclude on May 25.