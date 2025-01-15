Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, family requests privacy

Jaideep Ahlawat’s father Dayanand Ahlawat has died, a spokesperson for the actor said on Tuesday.

The news comes just days ahead of the premiere of "Paatal Lok" season two in which the actor is set to reprise his role of inspector Hathiram Chaudhary.

According to the spokesperson, Jaideep's father passed away in Mumbai on Monday night.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love.

"Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Last rites will take place in his native Haryana. No details about the cause of death or age were provided.

