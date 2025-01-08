'Chidiya Udd' trailer: Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Bhoomika Meena star in crime thriller about Mumbai’s underworld

Jackie Shroff plays Qadir Khan, the central figure in the treacherous underworld of 1990s Mumbai, in the trailer of Chidiya Udd, a new crime drama set to stream for free on Amazon MX Player from January 15.

Dropped by the streamer on Wednesday, the one-minute-56-second-long video also features Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More and Mita Vashisht.

“Iss dhandhe mein dusra mauka nahi milega. ek galti aur khel khatam (There is no second chance in this business. One mistake and the game is over). ‘Chidiya Udd’ releasing 15 Jan on Amazon MX Player for FREE,” wrote the makers, sharing the trailer on X.

The video features a young woman, Seher (Bhoomika), struggling in the world of prostitution. The video suggests that she is a sex worker who is not ashamed of her occupation and who strives to break free from the chains that bind her.

Jackie and Sikandar’s characters are influential figures in the dangerous underworld of Mumbai. They strive to capture Seher, who flees their establishment, shortly after challenging them. “One day the market place will be filled with echoes of my name,” Seher warns Qadir. Meanwhile, the police also pursue Seher, who is prepared to go to any length to assert her autonomy.

“Seher is a fighter, someone who refuses to succumb to the harshness around her. The challenges she faces in this unforgiving world are daunting, but her strength and determination shine through,” Bhoomika recently said about her character in a statement.

Commenting on the plot of the upcoming series and his character, Jackie remarked, “The world of Chidiya Udd is full of twists and turns. It’s a place where survival is the ultimate game, and every character is fighting their own battle.”

“Portraying Qadir has been a challenging yet rewarding experience and the audience will love it,” added the 67-year-old actor, who recently starred in Varun Dhawan’s latest actioner, Baby John.

Based on Aabid Surti's critically acclaimed novel Cages, Chidiya Udd is directed by Ravi Jadhav. Ravi is known for helming projects like Taali (2023) and Main Atal Hoon (2024).