Jackie Shroff says his ‘Chidiya Udd’ character Qadir Khan is both complex and ‘bindaas’

Jackie Shroff called Qadir Khan, his character in Amazon MX Player’s upcoming crime drama series Chidiya Udd, “complex yet bindaas”, in a recent statement.

“Bringing Qadir Khan to life was a thrilling challenge. He is complex and that's what intrigued me. He is as I say 'bindaas' but has his struggles. Can't wait for everyone to catch Qadir soon,” the 67-year-old actor said.

As per the statement, Qadir Khan is the formidable kingpin who rules over Mumbai’s underworld with an iron fist. A man of great influence, Qadir commands respect across the city, and holds the keys to an entire network. Beneath his tough exterior, however, lies a man torn between his devotion to his business and his love for his son, Akram, whom he hopes to groom as his successor. His complicated relationship with Resham Bai, adds further depth to his character.

Based on Aabid Surti's critically acclaimed novel Cages, Chidiya Udd follows a young woman, Seher (Bhoomika Meena), struggling in the world of prostitution.

Amazon MX Player dropped a trailer for the upcoming series on January 8. The video suggests that Seher is a sex worker who is not ashamed of her occupation and who strives to break free from the chains that bind her.

Jackie and Sikandar Kher’s characters strive to capture Seher, who flees their establishment, shortly after challenging them. “One day the market place will be filled with echoes of my name,” Seher warns Qadir. Meanwhile, the police also pursue Seher, who is prepared to go to any length to assert her autonomy.

Set to stream for free on Amazon MX Player from January 15, Chidiya Udd is directed by Ravi Jadhav, known for helming projects like Taali (2023) and Main Atal Hoon (2024).

Chidiya Udd, which delves into the murky depths of Mumbai’s dark underbelly, also stars Madhur Mittal, Mayur More and Mita Vashisht in key roles.