‘Jaat’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India, ‘Good Bad Ugly’ hits Rs 100-crore milestone

Sunny Deol’s latest release Jaat crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the Indian box office on its sixth day in theatres but Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly trumped the actioner, earning almost double the amount during the same period, as per latest trade reports.

Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, released in theatres on April 10 with an opening day collection of Rs 9.5 crore nett, which was almost a fourth of Sunny Deol’s previous theatrical release Gadar 2, which collected Rs 40 crore nett on Day 1 in 2023. The collections dropped to Rs 7 crore nett on Day 2, followed by Rs 9.75 crore nett on Day 3 and Rs 14 crore on Day 4, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

After an underwhelming opening weekend, Jaat has seen a steady decline in collections. On Monday (Day 5), the film registered a nearly 50 per cent drop in earnings, raking in Rs 7.25 crore nett.

According to Sacnilk, the action-drama collected Rs 6 crore nett on Tuesday (Day 6), taking its total India collection to Rs 53.50 crore nett.

On Tuesday, the film’s overall occupancy was 19.55 per cent with 4,843 shows across India. Jaipur recorded the highest occupancy at 45.75 per cent (207 shows), followed by Chennai at 39.33 per cent (20 shows). Delhi-NCR saw 25.75 per cent occupancy across 1,397 shows, Mumbai reported 15 per cent (701 shows), and Bhopal recorded the lowest at 8.50 per cent (103 shows) occupancy.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory, Jaat features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has collected Rs 107.80 crore nett domestically in six days. The film opened at Rs 29.25 crore nett on April 10, followed by Rs 15 crore nett on Day 2, Rs 19.75 crore nett on Day 3, Rs 22.3 crore nett on Day 4, and Rs 15 crore nett on Day 5.

On its sixth day, Good Bad Ugly collected Rs 6.50 crore nett in India, marking its first below Rs 10 crore daily earning since release.

The film has minted Rs 171.5 crore worldwide in six days, according to Sacnilk. Good Bad Ugly is on track to surpass the lifetime global collection of Ajith’s 2023 release Thunivu, which earned Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Good Bad Ugly follows a gangster named Red Dragon who is forced to revisit his criminal past to protect his family. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Priya Prakash Varrier, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, and Tinnu Anand.