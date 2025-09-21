‘It was joyous’: Pratik Gandhi on working with Tom Felton in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’

Bollywood Actor Pratik Gandhi has revealed that he has developed a ‘strong friendship’ with Harry Potter star Tom Felton on the sets of Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi.

“What struck me most is that, despite being a global star adored by generations, including my own daughter, he carries none of that on his sleeve. He’s easygoing, collaborative, and has a childlike curiosity and joy in his eyes that light up both his personality and his performance,” Pratik told PTI in an interview.

He further added, “That energy made it easy for me to approach him, and our friendship grew naturally from there. Working with him has not just been memorable, but truly joyous and an experience I will always cherish.”

Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role, became the first-ever Indian series to premiere at TIFF’s Primetime slate.

Tom, known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, is set to essay the role of Josiah Oldfield in Gandhi.

About working with Felton, Pratik said it was an organic process and felt effortless. “We could improvise on the go, and it all flowed naturally,” he added.

During the TIFF, Tom shared photos from the event, which show the actors hugging each other, and he called Pratik his ‘brother’. The Dhoom Dhaam actor went on to call Felton his ‘first friend in England’ in the comments section of the post.

“It was really sweet of him to put up a post like that, but that’s truly what happened between us,” Pratik said, adding Felton gave him the "vibe of an old friend".

“His dedication to theatre is inspiring, and it became a beautiful common ground for us,” he said. The Gandhi series, a historical drama revisiting the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Applause Entertainment.

Gandhi is based on Ramachandra Guha’s books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World. Alongside Pratik Gandhi, the series also stars Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi.

Mehta and Pratik Gandhi previously collaborated on the widely acclaimed series Scam 1992 (2020), which propelled Pratik Gandhi to stardom.