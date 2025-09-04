Actress Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar announce birth of second child, a baby boy

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy.

Gauahar, 42, and Zaid, 29, who are parents to Zehaan, 2, shared the news with a joint post on Instagram on Wednesday. The child was born on Monday.

"Bismillah hir rahmaan nir raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents Zaid and Gauahar," the couple posted.

Gauahar, who is known for her performances in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), Ishaqzaade (2012), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and Begum Jaan (2017), married Zaid, the son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar, in December 2020.

They welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023.

The couple announced the news of their second pregnancy in April this year with a social media post, featuring a video with the duo dancing together and Gauahar flaunting her baby bump.