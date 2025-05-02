MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘The Royals’ song ‘Adayein Teri’: Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi set dance floor ablaze with waltz

Set to hit Netflix on May 9, the upcoming series also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Milind Soman and Dino Morea

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.05.25, 03:22 PM
Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi in ‘Adayein Teri’ music video

Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi in ‘Adayein Teri’ music video YouTube

Ishaan Khatter and Nora Fatehi’s elegant waltz sets the dance floor ablaze in The Royals song Adayein Teri, dropped by Ishtar Music on Thursday.

The one-minute-32-second-long video shows Ishaan and Nora acing the dance form. Ishaan’s white shirt offers a striking contrast to Nora’s vibrant red ensemble.

The video also offers a glimpse of Bhumi Pednekar, who plays Sophia Shekhar in the upcoming series written by Neha Veena Sharma, produced by Pritish Nandy, and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

RUUH, JOH, Neeti Mohan, Savera have lent their vocals to the song, composed by RUUH and JOH, and penned by RUUH, JOH and Smriti Bhoker.

Set to hit Netflix on May 9, The Royals stars Ishaan as Aviraaj Singh, the future heir of Motibaag palace. Aviraaj learns that the royal family is struggling financially and proposes to sell off the palatial building.

Meanwhile, Bhumi’s Sophia receives the entrepreneur of the year award and signs a business deal to transform the Motibaag Palace into a Royal B&B within six months, failing which she would also have to return the project’s seed money.

As Sophia and Aviraaj’s paths cross, romance brews between the two, making way for an unexpected love story.

Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Milind Soman and Dino Morea round off the cast of The Royals.

The Royals marks Bhumi’s series debut and Zeenat Aman’s first collaboration with Netflix.

Ishaan Khatter Nora Fatehi The Royals Bhumi Pednekar Netflix
