‘Indu 3’: Ishaa Saha-starrer Hoichoi mystery thriller gets a closure long due

Hoichoi mystery thriller series Indu, starring Ishaa Saha in the lead role, has tested viewers’ patience for far too long — it premiered in 2021. Two seasons of false trails, endless twists, and cliffhangers left many scrambling for answers. But with Indu 3, the show finally gets a closure. The new season is sluggish but delivers a resolution that feels earned.

Indu 3 opens exactly where the second instalment left us: chaos at the Dasgupta household after Charu’s (Anuradha Mukherjee) murder. Sujato (Suhotra Mukhopadhyay) is the prime suspect and is taken in for questioning. A furious Annada (Manasi Sinha) throws the extended family out of the house. Indrani a.k.a. Indu (Ishaa) tries hard to hold the family together and track down the person responsible for the violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indrani keeps chasing leads, even when they lead to dead ends. She digs up Laboni’s (Manali Dey) medical records, tries to recover files from her dead husband Sougata’s (Chandraniv Mukhopadhyay) hard drive. She even goes to Laboni’s father with questions about Sujato’s role in Laboni’s life. Sujato, too, refuses to tell her what really happened to his late wife.

Indu faces physical threats too. Someone hurls a burning husk filled with poisonous datura seeds into her room. But despite all the roadblocks, Indu finally pieces all clues together and unmasks the murderer of Laboni, Sougata and Charu.

The pacing of Indu 3 is uneven. Some scenes drag far longer than they should, especially in the middle episodes where conversations keep circling the same points. But unlike the earlier seasons, you can feel the story moving toward resolution and viewers know the endgame is close.

What holds the show together is Ishaa Saha. She plays the part with restraint. Across three seasons, she transforms from a young bride into someone who refuses to be silenced.

The supporting cast gets more space this season. Suhotra’s Sujato remains the wildcard, shifting between a loyal ally for Indu and a possible murderer. His chemistry with Ishaa gives the series an emotional touch. Judhajit Sarkar is impressive as Indu’s brother-in-law Mihir.

Most importantly, this season doesn’t leave things dangling. It ties back the loose threads from past seasons. Does it justify the wait? No. The story could have been told in fewer episodes and fewer seasons.