Is ‘Marvel Jesus’ Deadpool joining the Avengers? Ryan Reynolds’ cryptic post sparks buzz

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds’s cryptic post — a reimagined Avengers logo — on Tuesday sent the internet into a tizzy, with fans speculating the witty mutant would join the team of MCU’s most decorated superheroes in Doomsday, slated to hit theatres next year.

Reynolds’ Instagram post featuring the Avengers’ logo with a red ‘A’ drawn on top had fans talking.

“If you are saying what I think you’re saying, I’m actually gonna scream,” a fan commented. “Don’t do that. Don’t give me hope,” another wrote in the comments section.

“He’s for sure gonna be in either Doomsday or Secret Wars AS HE SHOULD,” another fan tweeted on X. “At this point, we can say we saw all the timelines coming,” an X user posted.

As the speculation began to gain pace, a fan cheekily termed it ‘Anarchy Avengers’, while another called it a “generational movie”.

“That's the current state of the Marvel Universe: total anarchy. Deadpool's breaking the fourth wall again,” came another tweet.

A self-proclaimed ‘Marvel Jesus’, as he called himself in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, only he can save MCU now, some fans argued.

However, with Marvel remaining tight-lipped on Reynolds’ casting, it is not clear whether he will play a cameo or a full-time Avengers member.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026. Earlier this year, Marvel had announced the cast of the upcoming film through a six-hour reveal.

The highly-anticipated film, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts team, was previously slated to release on May 1, 2026. Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres on December 17, 2027.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. After the events of Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in the highly-anticipated film.