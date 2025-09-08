Is Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur: The Film’?

Panchayat and Kota Factory star Jitendra Kumar has reportedly joined the cast of Mirzapur: The Film as Bablu Pandit, a part originally played by Vikrant Massey in Prime Video's popular crime drama series.

With Mirzapur being adapted into a Farhan Akhtar-backed movie, fans have been speculating about the cast of the upcoming project. According to latest media reports, Massey refused to reprise his role from Season 1 of the series.

In Mirzapur Season 1, Babloo died a shocking death. His character in the film is likely to face a similar fate, causing Massey to turn down the offer, as per reports.

Mirzapur: The Film will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. According to reports, filming has already begun. The movie is expected to hit theatres in 2026.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Film, is set to deliver a larger-than-life spectacle, leveraging the engaging narrative and intense drama that captivated audiences across three successful seasons. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Puneet Krishna, creator of the original series, this project promises a “cinematic experience”.

Mirzapur is a crime thriller set in the violent town of Mirzapur, where crime lord Kaleen Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) rules. A power struggle unfolds as two brothers, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit(Vikrant Massey), get entangled in the Tripathi family's criminal empire, sparking conflicts over power, revenge, and survival in a corrupt world.

Also starring Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha in key roles, the first season of the show was released in 2018, followed by the second season in 2020 and the third season in 2024.