‘Ironman’ star Robert Downey Jr. shares Doctor Doom-themed Valentine’s Day card

Ironman star Robert Downey Jr. on Friday surprised fans by sharing a Doctor Doom themed Valentine’s Day card, complete with chocolates embedded inside the iconic Marvel villain’s mask.

The Oscar-winning actor is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.

“Happy V-Day,” the 59-year-old actor, who was last seen in the HBO series The Sympathizer, wrote alongside the post on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Bro is going in the role just like iron man,” one of them wrote. “The way I gasped seeing him posting this,” another fan commented.

The MCU began with RDJ’s Tony Stark in the 2008 film Iron Man, the first instalment in the long-running superhero franchise. He went on to portray the iconic character in 10 Marvel movies, including two standalone Iron Man sequels and four Avengers films.

RDJ’s Ironman died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame as he sacrificed himself by using the Infinity Gauntlet to defeat Thanos, which makes his return as Doctor Doom an exciting prospect for fans.

Avengers: Doomsday will also mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo, who have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).