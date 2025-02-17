Internet divided as UP police cancel Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Lucknow shows citing use of inappropriate language

Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Lucknow shows were cancelled by the police citing concerns over use of inappropriate language recently, a decision that has sparked debates on social media, with many seeing the move as an effort to target comedians.

Decision of cancelling the shows came in the wake of a letter from UP State Women’s Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav to UP DGP Prashant Kumar on February 14, urging authorities to ensure that Bassi’s shows did not “malign women”. The letter specifically cited concerns about the comedian's use of language in previous performances, some of which were available on his YouTube channel.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor was scheduled to perform two shows in Lucknow on February 17. However, following Yadav’s appeal, authorities intervened, and the shows were ultimately cancelled.

The cancellation comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on India’s Got Latent. Allahbadia’s comments about sex and parents during the show led to widespread backlash, resulting in legal trouble for him and other influencers associated with the show, including Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani.

The cancellation of Bassi’s shows has sparked a heated debate online, with opinions sharply divided. While some users expressed disappointment, calling it the “worst decision” and arguing that genuine comedians would now suffer, others supported the move, insisting that offensive jokes should be banned.

“Using abusive words for mothers and sisters is not comedy,” one user wrote on X.

“At this rate, comedians might have to start performing in underground bunkers,” one X user wrote. Another X user questioned why people were more concerned about a comedy show when there were other pressing issues in the country.