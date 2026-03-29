Indo-Russian musical comedy ‘Persimmon of My Love’ set for April 1 release

A Bollywood-style Russian-language musical comedy shot entirely in India is set to hit theatres across Russia on April 1.

The Russian-Indian joint production Persimmon of My Love is billed as the first full-length feature collaboration between the two countries since the Soviet era, reviving a historic cinematic partnership.

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Directed by filmmaker Marius Weisberg, the Bollywood-style parody features TNT Comedy Club stars Demis Karibidis and Mikhail Galustyan in lead roles, alongside Adila Ragimova, who makes her debut as the female lead.

Karibidis and Galustyan play brothers Ramash and Shamar in a storyline that leans heavily into classic Bollywood tropes. One is a committed police officer, the other a charismatic criminal. Their rivalry leads to the discovery of a long-buried truth — they are siblings separated in childhood.

The makers describe the film as a blend of high-stakes adventure, family drama, romance and humour, aimed at delivering a universal story that cuts across linguistic and cultural barriers.

The film’s title translates to “Mere Prem ke Raja” in Hindi. Shot over two months last March, production spanned multiple Indian locations, including the palaces of Udaipur in Rajasthan and scenic sites across Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

Despite being a Russian-language production, the film incorporates original Hindi songs. Among them is a tribute to the Soviet-era favourite Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja from the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Disco Dancer. The soundtrack has been composed by Zurab Matua.

Backed by TNT and MyWayStudio with support from the Russian Cinema Fund, the project relied on ASB FILM VILLAGE for Indian production and technical logistics.

The film is also being billed as Russia’s first wide-release feature shot entirely in India, making extensive use of Bollywood-scale production. More than 350 crew members were involved in daily shoots, with some sequences featuring up to 1,000 participants to recreate the grand spectacle associated with Indian cinema.

Indian professionals played a key role in shaping the film’s authenticity. Choreographer Jay Kumar helmed the dance sequences, supported by Bollywood actors and dancers.

Lead actors also underwent stunt training to perform their own action sequences.