Operation Sindoor: Indian stars hail air strike, Pakistani celebs call it ‘cowardly’

While Indian celebrities hailed the air strike on Pakistan as a fitting reply to terrorism, many Pakistani stars, including Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam star Mawra Hoccane, called it a “cowardly” act on Wednesday.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Riteish Deshmukh and Chiranjeevi were among the Indian celebrities who lauded India’s air strike as part of Operation Sindoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Re-sharing a statement by the Indian army, Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Housefull 5, wrote, “Jai Hind, Jai Mahakaal.”

“May justice be served. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor,” wrote Pushpa actor Allu Arjun on X alongside a representational image of the air strike operation.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who was recently seen in crime drama Raid 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor, saluted the bravery of Indian forces. He wrote, “Jai Hind Ki Sena … भारत माता की जय !!!! #OperationSindoor.”

Chiranjeevi Konidela, who is also a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, showed his respect for India by writing, “Jai Hind.”

Veteran star Anupam Kher also joined in the ripple of pride with others from the corridors of the film industry. “Bharat Mata ki Jai! #OperationSindoor,” the Tanvi The Great helmer wrote.

“United with our forces. One country. One mission. #JaiHind #OperationSindoor,” actress Nimrat Kaur, known for the film The Lunchbox, wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane and Fawad Khan, have condemned the India-led operation, as per media reports.

Alongside a reshared X post by Fatima Bhutto, Actress Mahira Khan, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees, wrote, “Cowardly!!! May Allah protect our country, may better sense prevail. Ameen.”

Earlier, India restricted several Pakistani celebrity social media handles amid escalating tension between the two countries following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Hania Aamir, in a sharp note, addresses the retaliatory attack on Pakistan. She called the mission a ‘cowardly act’ led by the Indian army. “I don't have fancy words right now. I just have anger, pain, and a heavy heart. A child is gone. Families are shattered. And for what? This is not how you protect anyone. This is cruelty-plain and simple. You don't get to bomb innocent people and call it strategy. This isn't a strength. This is shameful. This is cowardly. And we see you,” Hania wrote.

Sanam Teri Kasam actress Mawra Hoccane condemned the air strike, which has reportedly killed more than 80 terrorists linked to Islamist militant groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.She wrote, “Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan. Innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all.. may sense prevail.. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo.”

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan also slammed the strike by Indian army on Pakistani terrorists camp. He wrote, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people.”

In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir, Fawad’s film Abir Gulaal was banned in India. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistan and PoK territories including Bahawalpur, a well-known Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold, on May 7, the Indian Army confirmed in a statement at 1.44 am.

In Pakistan Army’s retaliatory attack along the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir, seven civilians, including a woman and two children, were killed and 38 were injured, according to a PTI report.