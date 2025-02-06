Prashant Tamang on his sniper act in 'Paatal Lok' Season 2 and working with Jaideep Ahlawat

Prashant Tamang won hearts by bagging the Indian Idol Season 3 title way back in 2007. Now with his performance as sniper Daniel Acho in Paatal Lok Season 2, the singer-turned-actor is all set to pursue his newfound passion for acting. Back in the country after wrapping a music tour in the UK and Ireland, Darjeeling-born Prashant spoke to The Telegraph Online on how he bagged the antagonist’s role in the lauded Prime Video web series, and his experience of working with Jaideep Ahlawat and creator Sudip Sharma.

What kind of reactions are you getting for your performance in Paatal Lok Season 2? Are people recognising you as the Indian Idol Season 3 winner?

Prashant Tamang: Some of my friends are shocked to see me in Paatal Lok Season 2 as I didn’t tell too many people about it but they are all very happy for me. Apart from my family, those who followed me during Indian Idol Season 3 have appreciated my performance in the show. I had talked about it to a few of my close friends from the Indian Idol days, such as Deepali Sahay, Meiyang Chang, Amit Paul, Abhishek Kumar and Parleen Gill. We are still in touch.

I left for a music tour in the UK and Ireland a day after Season 2 started streaming. I got a lot of messages on Instagram and WhatsApp but couldn’t respond as I was busy and there was a time difference. During the tour, many people came up to me and said they had noticed me in Paatal Lok. On the way to the UK, I had a transit layover in Dubai. At a shop in Dubai, a man asked me if he was Daniel from Paatal Lok. Previously, people would recognise me for Indian Idol and now it is for Paatal Lok.

Tell us how you landed the role of sniper Daniel Acho in Paatal Lok Season 2.

Prashant Tamang: I am a huge fan of web series. I watch all kinds of shows made in India and internationally. I have watched Paatal Lok Season 1 twice; once during the lockdown and then again later. I was in Nagaland when my daughter was born. At that time, my wife’s friend told me that Amazon Prime was conducting an audition. I figured out they were auditioning for Paatal Lok Season 2. I approached the casting director Nikita Grover on Instagram and messaged her about my interest in showing up for the audition. I sent her my photos. I was given a dialogue to learn. After the audition, I didn’t expect to be selected. Also, the character is nowhere close to me. When I got shortlisted, Nikita called to inform me. And I was elated when they confirmed me for the role of Daniel.

How was it on the sets with show creator Sudip Sharma, director Avinash Arun and lead actor Jaideep Ahlawat?

Prashant Tamang: We had our first workshop in 2022. I was warmly welcomed. None of them made me feel that I was new. After the workshop, when we went to Mumbai, it felt very good to be around them. I am a big fan of Jaideep sir. He is very down to earth. While shooting, I used to chat with him about my journey and he used to share his experiences. I felt so comfortable around him. Each and every cast and crew member was helpful, which made the shooting process enjoyable.

You have been part of Nepalese films. When and how did the acting bug bite you?

Prashant Tamang: I was offered my first movie, Gorkha Paltan, at a time when I knew nothing about acting. I accepted the film because the story was good. I agreed on the condition that the film’s makers would take full responsibility to make me act. The crew helped me and things went well. Then I kept learning and did more films. I have been watching movies all my life. I admire actors from the theatre world. I have always followed and learnt from the work of Irrfan Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the last few years, I started watching web series voraciously.

Your character Daniel Acho has very limited dialogue. All he does is kill people. The character has a traumatic past too. How did you prepare for the role?

Prashant Tamang: At the auditions, while I had to enact a particular scene, I was told that I would play a bodyguard or a security guard. It made me think that I didn’t have the physique of a bodyguard, so I expressed my concerns to Avinash sir. Then he shared that they had chosen me because of my eyes, which helped me regain my confidence. Jaideep sir also helped me during the shoot.

Daniel Acho is a sniper who roams around Nagaland with his gun in a guitar case and listens to rock music. It is an irony that you are into music in real life...

Prashant Tamang: Yes, it was Sudip sir’s (Sharma) idea. He knows a lot about the Northeast, so he included it, and I fully enjoyed it.

You do concerts and now that you will be seen more as an actor, how do you plan to strike a balance between the two?

Prashant Tamang: Singing has been my passion since childhood, so that will be there. Acting is my new passion and I will do my best to manage both.

Have you started showing up for more auditions?

Prashant Tamang: Yes, if I get good roles. I want to pursue acting. I have sent my photos to casting director Mayank Bawa for an audition for a Hindi feature film. He did the casting for Udta Punjab. Let’s see what happens.