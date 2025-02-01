Marathi film ‘Sabar Bonda’ wins top honour at Sundance Film Festival 2025 in the US

Marathi filmmaker Rohan Kanawade’s Sabar Bonda has won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, emerging as the only Indian feature to receive the prestigious award this year.

The announcement was made on Friday evening through the festival’s official social media handles.

Starring Bhushaan Manoj and Suraaj Suman, Sabar Bonda follows the story of two men who reconnect in a Maharashtra village and rediscover their love for each other. “Anand, a 30-something city dweller compelled to spend a 10-day mourning period for his father in the rugged countryside of western India, tenderly bonds with a local farmer struggling to stay unmarried. As the mourning ends, forcing his return, Anand must decide the fate of his relationship born under duress,” the official synopsis reads.

Sabar Bonda, an India-UK-Canada co-production, marks Jim Sarbh’s debut as producer.

Sabar Bonda’s win continues India’s strong run at Sundance following last year’s victories for Shuchi Talati’s Girls Will Be Girls, which won The Audience Award in the World Cinema: Dramatic category and a Special Jury Award for Acting for Preeti Panigrahi. Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan’s Nocturnes also won the World Cinema: Documentary Special Jury Award for Craft in 2024.

Previous Indian winners at Sundance include Writing with Fire (2021), All That Breathes (2022), and Against The Tide (2023).

