In Maharashtra, a village renamed as tribute to the late actor Irrfan Khan; here’s why

A village in Maharashtra’s Nashik district has been renamed Hero Chi Wadi, which translates to the neighbourhood of a hero, by the residents to honour the legacy of the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar was present at Patryacha Wada, the quaint hamlet that was renamed recently, to attend an event on Saturday. “I am here today for an event,” she told The Telegraph Online over the phone.

Recently, a digital creator shared a video on Instagram, revealing details about the village near Igatpuri, the village residents’ unwavering love for Irrfan and the actor’s contributions for its welfare.

Almost 15 years ago, Irrfan bought a piece of land to build a farmhouse in Igatpuri tehsil, located near the historic Trilangwadi fort. The neighbourhood was previously known as Patryacha Wada.

Escaping the hustle and bustle of Bollywood in the quiet village, Irrfan spent quality time with the villagers. From strumming the guitar in front of kids to eating food while sitting on the floor, a video shared by the content creator shows how Irrfan became one with the local people.

“The villagers, deeply moved by Irrfan’s generosity, decided to rename their locality as a way to express their gratitude,” reads the caption of the video.

Over the years, Irrfan’s philanthropic activities have won the hearts of the villagers. “He had gifted them an ambulance, provided computers, donated books, and even offered raincoats and sweaters for the children during cold seasons. His contributions went beyond material gifts — he had funded school structures, ensuring a better future for the students,” the makers of the video wrote.

Gorakh Bodke, a prominent member of the Zilla Parishad in Igatpuri, recalled the impact Irrfan had on their lives. “Whenever we needed him, he stood by us. He gave us an ambulance, sponsored school buildings, and provided books for the students,” he said.

Irrfan’s son Babil Khan, however, clarified that the farmhouse, which is associated with his late father, was actually built by his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. “It might have been named after him (Irrfan), but all the work was put in by my mother. Baba is a genius, and he had dreams for that village, it is mamma taking those dreams forward because he is not here to do it. Give my mother the credit,” the 26-year-old actor commented on a social media post, correcting the misconception.

Irrfan, known for movies like Maqbool, Haider, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi and The Lunchbox, passed away on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. The actor’s final theatrical release was Angrezi Medium. The Song of the Scorpions, was released posthumously following his demise.