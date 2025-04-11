In Belgium, a porn film festival dedicated to marginalised communities

Come May, Belgium capital Brussels is set to witness a pornography film festival dedicated to the marginalised communities.

The four-day Brussels Porn Film Festival will return for its fourth edition on May 1, the organisers have said in a statement, adding that the festival will be dedicated to “alternative pornographies” which challenge normative boundaries, redefine sexuality and recognise the desires and fantasies of the marginalised communities.

“For four days, we invite you to immerse yourself in these subversive narratives, to explore new forms of desire and freedom, to question dominant social and sexual norms. Here, narratives do not conform to the injunctions of normalisation: they assert themselves, transform, and open up a horizon of emancipation,” reads a description of the festival on the event’s official website.

Since its first edition held in 2022, the festival hosts both international and national competitions judged by a three-member jury comprising professionals from diverse creative and cultural backgrounds. The aim, organisers say, is to bridge the gap between traditional cinema and the adult film industry.

This year’s jury includes Bishop Black, a Black British porn performer, sex worker, dancer, theatre artist and director; Puck Ellington, a Berlin-based artist working across sex work, film, and literature; and Laurent Micheli, a Belgian theatre artist and filmmaker.

The jury will present awards in three categories: Best International Porn Short, Best National Porn Short, and a Special Jury Prize. Additionally, a Public Award will be conferred upon the most popular film of the festival, based on audience votes cast at the end of each screening.

The trophies are handmade by ceramist artist Simon Aubry Picaudot. According to media reports, more than 50 films will be screened at this year’s festival.