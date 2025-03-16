‘Not thinking about it right now’: Imtiaz Ali on ‘Jab We Met’ sequel plans

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has said that he is currently not thinking about a sequel to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 2007 romantic drama Jab We Met. In a conversation with Komal Nahta on his Game Changers podcast, the 53-year-old filmmaker said that the original film had a “rounded-off” ending.

“Unless it is really necessary, I would not be interested in making sequels. But never say never— Rockstar 2 may be nice. Even Jab We Met…Can’t say but I’m not thinking about it right now,” Imtiaz said.

“Especially for Jab We Met, it has such a rounded-off ending, that I don’t know what to do with it. Maybe it should just not be touched,” Imtiaz said, jokingly adding that fans should just rewatch the original film if they are yearning for a sequel.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met (2007) follows the story of Aditya (played by Shahid), a heartbroken businessman, who meets Geet (Kareena), a lively and talkative Punjabi girl, on a train.

Imtiaz’s remarks come barely a week after Shahid Kapoor said he is open to doing a sequel of the 2007 romantic drama if somebody “comes up with a story”. Shahid was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 2025 IIFA Awards in Jaipur.

Expressing his thoughts on the failure of Love Aaj Kal 2, the director behind films like Highway and Tamasha said, “I could have done 2-3 things differently. One is, I tried to put too much into it. Two, it became very heavy on the audience. The ease of the film was compromised. It became too thick and people didn’t understand what happened. It felt like it didn’t come from the heart. And I also believe that the film lacked freshness.”

When asked whether the film’s failure was a result of its cast, Imtiaz disagreed. Following the release of Love Aaj Kal 2, which is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2009 film, Sara Ali Khan received backlash from critics and trolls.

Supporting the actors of his film, Imtiaz said, “The failure is not because of casting. Whenever you are making a sequel, you should always have a motive. I had a reason but I don't think I was able to express it. At least, I think it didn’t get expressed during the publicity of the film.”