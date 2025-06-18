MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'I'm sad': Sunita Rajwar on ‘Santosh’ not releasing in India

Shahana Goswami plays the titular role in this police procedural thriller that is the UK’s entry for the best international feature at the 97th Oscars

PTI Published 18.06.25, 02:14 PM
Sunita Rajwar in \\\'Santosh\\\'

Sunita Rajwar in 'Santosh' Instagram

Actor Sunita Rajwar says it is disheartening that her film "Santosh" will not release in India despite receiving acclaim globally.

The Sandhya Suri-directed movie, Britain's official entry to the Oscars in 2025, could not release after facing hurdles in its censor certification.

The actor, who played one of the two women officers in the movie, said her role in the movie is one of her best works.

"I'm sad because I have a very different role in it, it’s a good role, it's a big role. Every artist wants everyone to see their best work. We expect that if people see our work, then you will be offered either that role of that calibre or a different kind of role.

"We all want the audience should at least get to see it (the film) and see what we’ve done in it. It is banned. They (makers) are trying, but they (censor board) are asking for so much edit that it's not possible,” Rajwar, who will next be seen in the Prime Video series, “Panchayat 4”, told PTI in an interview.

“Santosh”, an international co-production set in rural north India, follows the story of Shahana Goswami as a driven young Hindu widow who inherits her husband’s job as a police constable thanks to a government scheme.

She finds herself caught up in institutional corruption even as she warms to working with rough-edged veteran detective Inspector Sharma (Rajwar) on a brutal murder case involving a teenage girl from the lower caste Dalit community.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

