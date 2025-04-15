‘I’m from Haryana… danced a lot in wedding processions’: Jaideep Ahlawat on his viral dance video

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who has been making waves on social media with his killer dance moves in a Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins song, on Monday credited his dancing skills to his upbringing in Haryana, where he would often shake a leg at weddings.

“I’m from Haryana, and I’ve danced a lot since my childhood in many wedding processions. So, dancing is okay,” Ahlawat, known for delivering stellar performances in Pataal Lok, Three of Us and Jaane Jaan, said at the trailer launch of the upcoming Netflix film.

“Saif sir was saying, ‘Why people get surprised that someone like me can dance?’,” he added.

Ahlawat’s dance moves in the music video of the song Jaadu from Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins have taken the internet by storm, with many fans comparing his dancing skills with that of Vicky Kaushal and other mainstream heroes of Bollywood known for their dancing prowess.

Amid the social media frenzy over Ahlawat’s dance, some netizens have alleged that the makers of the song may have used artificial intelligence.

Reacting to the allegations, producer Siddharth Anand said, "He did it himself; we didn’t have the budget for AI. We told him to do whatever he knows.”

Ahlawat, thanked the choreographers Piyush and Shazia for making things easy for him.

Ahlawat’s co-star Nikita Dutta recalled that the entire crew would wait to watch him dance and cheer for him during the show.

Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins, directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, follows the story of a skilled thief who takes on a high-stakes job to steal the fabled African Red Sun diamond. What starts as a carefully executed heist soon unravels into a chaotic web of betrayals and shifting alliances, as nothing is as it seems in this dangerous game.

“A master thief accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. What begins as a meticulously planned heist spirals into a dangerous game of double-crosses and shifting loyalties,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

The film will hit Netflix on April 25.